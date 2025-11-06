Women's WC: Harmanpreet Kaur's India clinched their maiden Women's ODI World Cup recently by edging their South African counterparts in Navi Mumbai. A number of women played crucial roles in the win like Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma. But while these two ran away with majority of the praise, one seemed to have forgotten about the crucial catch taken by Amanjot Kaur to send Laura Wolvaardt packing. A very crucial wicket and it took a very special catch to bring her outing to an end. Once Amanjot took a juggling catch in the middle phase of the innings, it changed the course of the game on it's head.

During the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's meeting with the players at his Delhi residence on Wednesday evening - he mentioned the catch and compared it to the one taken by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup final against the same opposition.

During the same interaction, PM Modi also recalls having retweeted a catch in the past and then asks whose catch was it. That is when one of the women cricketer reminds him that it was the catch taken by Harmanpreet Kaur. The entire interaction session between PM Modi and the women cricketers should certainly motivate the newly-crowned world champions.

Deepti, Shafali Starred in Summit Clash

The stars for India in the finale were allrounder Deepti Sharma and opener Shafali Verma. While Deepti bagged the player of the series for her allround show with the bat and ball throughout the competition, Shafali was the shining star with the bat in the final where she scored 87 off 78 balls.