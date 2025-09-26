Poland’s Andrzej Bargiel Skis Down Mount Everest Without Oxygen, a First in History

Polish climber and skier Andrzej Bargiel has pulled off something no one has ever done before: he climbed Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen and then skied all the way down to Base Camp.

The 37-year-old athlete is no stranger to such bold feats. Back in 2018, he stunned the mountaineering world by becoming the first person to ski down K2, the world’s second-highest peak, also without extra oxygen. Now, he has extended that record to Everest, the tallest mountain on Earth.

The achievement connects Bargiel to Poland’s proud Himalayan tradition. In the 1980s, Polish climbers known as the “Ice Warriors,” including legends like Jerzy Kukuczka and Wanda Rutkiewicz, became famous for their daring expeditions and winter ascents.

After his historic descent, Bargiel shared his gratitude online, thanking his support crew, medical team, camera operators, and the Sherpas who helped make the expedition possible. He also credited Nepal’s Seven Summit Treks team for their crucial role.

“Thank you all for keeping your fingers crossed! Huge thanks to the Seven Summit Treks team, Chang Dawa, Speed Dawa – this success would not have been possible without you. Heartfelt thanks also to all our Partners for your support and for believing in this project for so long!” he wrote on Twitter.