Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi: Watch Ratan Tata's Aide Shantanu Naidu's Hilarious Take on Gemini Saree Trend

Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree: Watch Ratan Tata's Aide Shantanu Naidu's Hilarious Take on Gemini AI Saree Trend | Image: Instagram/ Shantanu Naidu

From mesmerising pink to sultry red, the internet is currently flooded with photos of women clad in chiffon sarees, radiating a divine glow. One common thread connects all these photos: they are AI-generated images created by Google Gemini’s Nano Banana image tool generator.

This viral saree trend is powered by Nano Banana, which creates HD photos based on the prompt you provide. Simply upload a picture of yourself with your face clearly visible, enter the prompt, and watch yourself transform into a Bollywood-inspired diva with picturesque backdrops, vintage vibes, and dramatic lighting. While some are in awe of the detail, glow, and warmth in these photos, Ratan Tata’s closest aide, Shantanu Naidu, has a hilarious take on this viral trend.

Naidu, a “millennial manager” for Ratan Tata, took a playful jab at the viral saree trend, basically pointing out that it makes no sense to rely on AI instead of reaching into the wardrobe, draping a saree, and taking real pictures. He pointed out why ask AI to create something that women in India frequently buy for themselves.

“Tum log India mein hain. America mein nahi hain. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein kam se kam 15 saree hain. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein hai,” he said.

His video, titled “Main toh masti mein bolta hoon,” has garnered over one lakh likes so far and is loved by those who share his views.

One user commented, “Bro just casually spilled the truth and sipped his tea.”

Naidu humorously urged people to skip AI-generated saree photos and instead wear their own sarees, emphasising that they’d look even more beautiful in real ones. “You look more stunning in your actual saree. Just wear it and take a photo,” he said.

He jokingly added that generating AI images of white wedding gowns would make more sense since Indians typically don’t own them.