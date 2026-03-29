'D-Gang On Wheels?' Chilling Slogans Glorifying Dawood Ibrahim On Private Bus In Karnataka Spark Fury; Vehicle Seized

Chikmagalur: High drama and communal tension gripped the streets of Karnataka's Chikmagalur after a private tourist bus from Tamil Nadu was intercepted for allegedly sporting provocative stickers and slogans glorifying the designated global terrorist and underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim.

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The incident, which unfolded in the heart of the coffee district, led to a massive protest by members of local Hindu organisations, prompting a swift intervention by the Karnataka Police to prevent the situation from escalating into a law-and-order crisis.

“The Real Don”

The bus, bearing the registration number TN21AU2699, drew the attention of locals and activists due to its highly controversial exterior branding.

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According to eyewitnesses and police reports, the vehicle was adorned with slogans such as “BOMBAY UNDERWORLD DAWOOD – THE REAL DON”, “D-GANGS OF MUMBAI”, “CRIME LORD CHRONICLES”, “LIVE BY A GUN, DIE BY A GUN.”

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Activists who blocked the vehicle labelled the content "anti-national," arguing that glorifying a man responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts is an insult to India’s sovereignty and the memory of terror victims.

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Police Action and Suo Motu FIR

As the protest intensified, officers from the Basavanahalli Police Station rushed to the spot.

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Recognising the sensitivity of the matter, the police immediately seized the vehicle and shifted it to the station premises.

A suo motu case has been registered by the Chikmagalur police. Authorities confirmed that an FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity and acts prejudicial to national integration.

Both the driver and the bus operator, hailing from Tamil Nadu, have been taken into custody for questioning.

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Investigation Underway

Investigators are currently probing whether the branding was a deliberate attempt to incite tension or a result of the operator's gross negligence.

Authorities are also checking if the bus had travelled through other districts with the same branding before reaching Chikmagalur.

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