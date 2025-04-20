sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 20th 2025, 14:54 IST

‘Poore Kapde Pehen...’: Drunk Man Tries to Grab Woman’s Thigh in Mumbai Auto, Video Sparks Outrage

In Mumbai, a drunk man harassed a woman in an auto, attempting to grab her thigh and making inappropriate remarks about her clothes.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Mumbai Viral Video
Shirtless Man Tries to Grope Woman in Auto, Blames Her Clothes | Image: X

Viral Video: In a disturbing incident that has raised concerns about women’s safety in Mumbai, a woman was harassed by a shirtless, drunk man while riding in an autorickshaw in Bandra.

According to the woman’s post, the incident happened around 7 PM, when the woman's auto stopped at a traffic signal. The man approached her vehicle asking for food. When she ignored him, he suddenly put his hand inside the auto and grabbed her thigh. 

The woman also said the man made shocking comments about her clothing. “He told me to wear full clothes if I don’t want to be touched,” she wrote, adding that he yelled, spit on the road, and kept following her auto.

Video Goes Viral

She captured the incident and posted it on X, which quickly gained attention. In the video, the man can be seen screaming and walking alongside the road, creating a scene near the signal. He was heard saying things like, "Mujhe aisa nahi chua..." before spitting on the street.

The woman said she was scared the man would jump into the auto or follow her home once the signal turned green.

Social Media Reacts

Although the woman later made her X account private, the video had already been shared widely by Mumbai-based social media pages and other users, many of whom strongly condemned the incident and called for action.

Mumbai Police Respond

One user tagged Mumbai Police, asking them to investigate. About 12 hours after the incident, the police replied to her post, asking her to share her contact details privately. She confirmed in a later post that she had done so and thanked the police for their support.

Published April 20th 2025, 14:54 IST