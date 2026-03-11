‘He Tried to Open the Door’: Portuguese Tourist Films Man Allegedly Following Her To Train Toilet, Video Goes Viral | WATCH | Image: Instagram

A terrifying encounter aboard a train has sparked a debate on social media after a Portuguese tourist shared footage of a man allegedly stalking her and attempting to breach her privacy in a railway restroom.

The video, which has millions of views across Instagram and X, serves as a reminder of the safety hurdles often faced by solo female travellers.

The Encounter in the Train

The traveller, identified in several reports as Ines, a digital content creator from Portugal, was documenting her journey when the atmosphere turned frightening.

She explained that the journey started normally, but soon became unsettling as the group sitting across from them began staring constantly and even changing seats to keep watching them.

“Sometimes travel isn’t always comfortable," she wrote while sharing the video.

She further explained, “We were on a 3AC train in India, which is usually very safe and the class we normally take. But during this ride, a group of boys sitting across from us kept staring, changing seats and watching us constantly. It started to feel really uncomfortable."

She later decided to go to the toilet but intentionally avoided the one closest to their seats.

“At one point, I needed to go to the bathroom. Instead of using the one right next to our seats, I walked to another compartment because I didn’t want to pass directly by them," the vlogger said.

But she claimed that about 30 seconds after she entered the bathroom, one of the men followed her and attempted to open the door.

“About 30 seconds after I entered the bathroom, one of the boys followed me and tried to open the door," she wrote.

Her friend noticed the situation and waited outside the lavatory.

“Luckily, my friend noticed he followed me and came to wait outside the bathroom for me," she added.

The two later reported the matter to the train’s ticket examiner (TTE), who took the complaint and shifted them to another coach.

“After that, we reported it to the ticket officer, who handled the situation and moved us to another compartment (2AC) where we felt much safer."

She also thanked the train staff for their support, writing, “Huge thank you to the train staff who helped us."

While sharing the experience, she also clarified that most of her travels in India have been positive: “Most of my experiences travelling in India have been amazing, but moments like this are a reminder to always trust your instincts and look out for each other while travelling," she explained.

Internet Reacts

The video left the Internet furious. One user commented, “I’m really sorry you experienced this. Unfortunately, it’s not only foreign travellers, but many Indian women also feel unsafe sometimes, especially in trains."

Another said, “I live in India, and as an Indian woman, I don’t feel safe."

“Glad you're ok! Good, you made a video, so other travellers are aware,” wrote a third user.

“No means no, but a locked door should be an absolute boundary. It’s heartbreaking that someone’s vacation is defined by this kind of fear," wrote a fourth user.

“Sorry you had to experience this! FYI, women in India deal with people like this daily, someone else remarked,” wrote a fifth user.

“There are creepy guys everywhere in the world. You should also have told the train staff immediately, and there are Railway Police who could have helped you by checking with people sitting around you,” stated a sixth user.

“Whenever you’re taking a train in India, you must have a mobile application named ‘Rail Madad’. If you face ANY inconvenience or issue (emergency safety, medical, cleanliness, etc.), you just lodge a complaint on the app, and someone will come to you within minutes. It is a must-have mobile application in Indian trains," a seventh user wrote.

Global Outrage and Official Response

The video has sparked a massive debate regarding security on long-distance rail networks.

While some netizens praised the traveller's presence of mind to record the evidence, others have called for stricter RPF (Railway Protection Force) patrolling in coach corridors.

Railway authorities have reportedly reached out to the traveller via social media to gather details of the train number and coach.

As of today, officials are reviewing internal CCTV footage from the station stops to identify the individual seen in the clip.

‘Not The First Time’

This is not the first time she has spoken about facing harassment during her trip to India. Earlier in Mumbai, she alleged that two men followed and harassed her while repeatedly asking for selfies despite her refusal.

According to reports, the two men allegedly followed the vlogger for around 15 minutes near Dhobi Ghat and kept insisting on taking photos with her.