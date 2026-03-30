Prank or Public Nuisance: Railway Authorities React to Strange Prank on a Moving Train

A recent video doing the rounds on the internet has attracted the attention of Railway Seva among others. The video shared on X shows men dressed in strange green costumes made of grass, with garlands around their neck and bow and arrows in their hands, entering a train compartment.

The passengers in the compartment look completely shocked and startled by the weird antics, and some even look scared given the appearance of the men. The location or the name of the train where the incident occurred is not known yet.

The account sharing the video wrote, “Is this the new trend now ,turning a running train into a stage for reckless prank videos?”, raising the question that at what point does prank turn into public nuisance.

The post also tagged the official account of Railway Seva, who were prompt to reply. The comment from Railway Seva said, “Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.

- RPF India.”

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The pranks and strange antics in trains have become increasingly common as more and more people try to go viral on the internet, however, when it comes to safety and comfort of the passengers having stricter measures in place may be helpful in deterring such behaviours.

