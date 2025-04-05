PM Modi's Heart-Melting Moment with a Kid in Sri Lanka

Colombo: During his three-day visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartwarming moments with Indian Diaspora.

PM Modi arrived in Colombo on April 5, becoming the first foreign leader to be hosted by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake since he took office. The visit comes after Modi’s participation in the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and highlights India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The trip aims to strengthen ties between the two countries in areas like defence, energy, and digitalisation, with several key outcomes expected. This is Modi's first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019, and it’s seen as an important gesture as Sri Lanka works toward economic recovery after a period of financial challenges.

A Warm Welcome from the Indian Diaspora

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was warmly greeted by the Indian diaspora in Colombo, who waved flags and cheered as he shook hands and interacted with the community at the hotel. He also enjoyed a traditional puppet show, which highlighted the rich cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka



Later, the prime minister enjoyed a puppet show held in his honor. The lively event highlighted the deep cultural ties and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka.

A Grand Ceremony at Independence Square

PM Modi was officially welcomed at Independence Square by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, despite the rainy weather. Many top ministers and citizens lined the streets to greet him. The visit, aimed at enhancing India-Sri Lanka relations and boosting development cooperation, was marked by vibrant cultural celebrations that further strengthened the ties between the two countries.

Strengthening Ties for a Shared Future