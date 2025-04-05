India's Transformational Aid to Sri Lanka: Building Railways, Bridges, Homes, and Futures Together

New Delhi: India's continuous efforts to foster regional prosperity and connectivity have once again taken centre stage with its crucial role in upgrading Sri Lanka's railway infrastructure. This initiative is not just about modernising transportation but also symbolises India's dedication to strengthening ties with its neighbours and promoting economic growth across the region.

Transforming Sri Lanka's Railways

India has been a long-standing partner in Sri Lanka's development journey, particularly in the railway sector. Through a series of projects funded under Indian Lines of Credit (LOCs), India has invested over $1 billion in modernising Sri Lanka's railway network. The latest endeavour involves the rehabilitation of a 128-kilometre stretch of railway track from Maho to Omanthai, with a project cost of $91.27 million. This initiative, executed by the Indian public sector company IRCON, aims to enhance the mobility of goods and services, thereby boosting economic activity in Sri Lanka.

A Legacy of Cooperation

India's contributions to Sri Lanka's railway sector are extensive. From reconstructing the entire railway line network in the Northern Province to upgrading the Southern line, India's efforts have ensured safer and more reliable transportation. The introduction of modern signalling and telecommunication systems on a 330-kilometre stretch of railway line boasts India's commitment to innovation and safety.

A Holistic Approach

India's support extends beyond infrastructure. India is helping Sri Lanka in a wide range of sectors, including housing, education, healthcare, and renewable energy. These initiatives reflect India's holistic approach to development, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every corner of Sri Lanka.

PM Modi with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

India's contributions to Sri Lanka's development are truly remarkable, showcasing its commitment to fostering regional prosperity. Some other projects that India is helping Sri Lanka to build up are:

Jaffna Cultural Centre

India constructed the Jaffna Cultural Centre, an iconic facility aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Northern Province. The centre includes a theatre-style auditorium, multimedia library, exhibition spaces, and instructional wings for music, dance, and languages.

Under the Indian Housing Project, India has built 60,000 houses in Sri Lanka, including 4,000 houses for estate workers in the Central and Uva Provinces. This initiative has provided safe and sustainable housing to thousands, improving living conditions and empowering communities.

$1 Billion Credit Line

India extended a $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis, enabling the procurement of essential items like food, medicine, and fuel. This financial assistance reflects India's steadfast support for its neighbour in times of need.

Strengthening Airports and Connectivity

India has been actively involved in enhancing Sri Lanka's infrastructure, including airports, as part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in defence, energy, and connectivity. These initiatives aim to boost economic activity and strengthen ties between the two nations.