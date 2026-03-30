Pune Hailstorm Makes Residents Question if They Are in Living in Switzerland

Heavy hailstorm accompanied by rainfall brought life in Pune to a standstill on Monday. The sudden change in the weather not only brought respite from heat but also took Pune residents by surprise as the blanket of white that covered the city made it look more like a scene from Kashmir or Switzerland than Pune.

The internet is currently flooded with images and videos from Pune which look unrecognizable.

A sudden shift in Pune weather

The sudden change in the weather can be attributed to dynamic atmospheric conditions and a surge of moisture across Western India.

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Meteorologists report that thick cloud cover has settled over Pune and the Western Ghats, likely triggering scattered showers throughout the day. The region is also experiencing localized hailstorms—a phenomenon caused when powerful upward air currents push raindrops into freezing altitudes, turning them into ice before they drop to the ground.

Orange alert issued in the NCR

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Pune, however, is not the only place that is experiencing heavy rains as orange alert has been issued in parts of Northern Central Region (NCR) which are also experiencing torrential downpour which has managed to bring the heat down in the region – all caused by the western disturbance that brought about the hailstorm in Pune.