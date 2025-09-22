PUV Not SUV For Patna: Netizens Outcry After Viral Video Of Scorpio Falling In Sinkhole| Watch

A terrifying video that is currently doing the rounds on the internet shows a car falling into a pothole following heavy waterlogging in Patna, Bihar.

The incident took place on Friday evening (September 19), when a black Scorpio-N SUV carrying five passengers plunged into a deep sinkhole near the New Market area.

According to the reports, all passengers were safely rescued and remain unhurt. However, the video has sparked a debate on the lack of proper road maintenance and caused an uproar among the netizens who have been calling the authorities for endangering the lives of people and a lack of accountability. Enraged, netizens are now asking if, instead of SUVs, Pothole Utility Vehicles or PUVs are now needed to brave Indian roads.

A conspiracy to defame the government?

The car's owner, Nitu Singh Choubey, has also opened up about the horrifying incident. In an interview with a popular media outlet, she said, “Everyone has been contacted. We spoke with the DM. This is a conspiracy to defame the government during the election period. This is all BUIDCO's (Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd) fault. They created a pothole on the road and left it for 20 days. It's the rainy season. 5 people fell into it. If someone had lost their life, then who would take responsibility?”

She further claimed that the safety measures highlighted implementation to alert commuters and said, "There was no barricade. Even after my car fell, another person fell off his bike in the same pothole. Locals say someone or the other falls in this pothole every day."

Source: LinkedIn

The debate on road safety continues