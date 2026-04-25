‘Gen Z Backlash?’ Raghav Chadha Loses 1 Million Instagram Followers Within 24 Hours of BJP Switch

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has reportedly lost over 1.1 million Instagram followers in less than 24 hours.

The massive drop follows his bombshell announcement on Friday, April 24, 2026, where he, along with six other AAP MPs, formally defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Digital Downfall

Once hailed as the "poster boy" of the Aam Aadmi Party and a favourite among young, urban voters, Chadha’s digital popularity seems to be evaporating at record speed.

Data from social media trackers indicates that his follower count plummeted from 14.6 million on Friday morning to approximately 13.5 million by Saturday afternoon.

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On X and Instagram, the hashtag #UnfollowRaghav began trending within hours of his press conference alongside BJP President Nitin Nabin.

The internet is calling this the "Gen Z Backlash," noting that Chadha’s brand was built on being a youthful, anti-establishment alternative to traditional politics.

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Why the Anger?

Viral clips from Chadha's past interviews, where he vehemently attacked "Operation Lotus" and called the BJP a “party of goons”, are being recirculated by disappointed supporters.

"He used to lecture us on ethics and 'Operation Lotus.' Today, he has become the very thing he told us to fight," wrote one user in a comment that garnered thousands of likes before the MP restricted his comment section.

The "G-7" Defection

Chadha didn't move alone. He led a group of seven MPs, including high-profile people such as Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, and Harbhajan Singh.

By moving as a group of seven out of AAP's ten Rajya Sabha members, they successfully bypassed the Anti-Defection Law, which requires a two-thirds majority for a legal merger.

New Era of Accountability

This incident highlights a shift in Indian politics, where online mandates are becoming as vocal as electoral ones.

For a leader like Chadha, whose political identity is deeply intertwined with his social media persona, losing a million followers is more than just a vanity metric; it’s a clear signal of brand erosion.

As the Punjab CMO continues to label the defectors as "traitors," the digital world has already delivered its first verdict.