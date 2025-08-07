SHOCKING | Rajasthan Man Kills 25 Dogs In Two Days By Chasing Them; Video Provoked Outrage

Man Kills 25 Dogs In Two Days By Chasing Them; Video Provoked Outrage | Image: X

Rajasthan: A horrifying occurrence in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu area, where a man shot and killed around 25 dogs in two days on August 2 and 3, which has provoked widespread resentment amongst the people.

Two people are seen on a motorcycle chasing and shooting stray dogs with a rifle in the video, leaving their bloody corpses scattered across fields and village streets.

Part of the video shows a third individual following the two and documenting the event while on a different motorcycle. Whether this person was complicit in the crime is still up for debate.

The gruesome video, which shows blood-soaked dog corpses scatter across fields and village streets, has infuriated locals and animal lovers.

This vicious crime has shocked the area, the dogs, who were obviously in a panic and running for their lives became the targets.

After the video became viral on social media, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said that an investigation was opened on August 4.

Bavaria is the target of a prosecution brought under the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Although the accused is still at large, authorities are constantly working to get him arrested and are looking into if other residents may have been involved, as the video shows.

"The footage of someone firing at dogs in Kumawas village is something we are aware of. Investigative action was taken right away," Upadhyay stated.

Villagers and animal lovers condemn this heinous conduct and called for swift action. Early arrest has been promised by the police.