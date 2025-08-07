Youth Risks Life For Social Media Obsession, Performs Pull-Ups Hanging From India’s Longest Bridge In Viral Video

Watch: Man Risks Life To Do Pull-Ups Hanging Off India’s Longest Bridge | Image: @SouleFacts X

Guwahati, Assam: A video of a man performing pull-ups by hanging off the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya Bridge), India’s longest bridge, in Assam’s Tinsukia district has sparked outrage among netizens.

The video, shared by a user named Oxomiya Jiyori on her X handle, shows the man hanging from the bridge’s railing to perform pull-ups.

In her post, Jiyori expressed concern about the current state of youth and their obsession with social media recognition or validation.

“What’s happening to our youth? Risking life and limb for a few likes and views on social media!” Jiyori stated in the post.

She called the act “reckless.”

“This shocking stunt by a young man on the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya Bridge)—India’s longest river bridge—is not bravery; it’s sheer recklessness,” she said.

She tagged Assam Police, Tinsukia Police, and Sadiya Police in the post.

The video shows the man performing the stunt while being recorded, clearly suggesting it was done for the cameras.

The video has gone viral on social media, eliciting varied responses from viewers.

Many have expressed shock at the man’s audacity in performing such a dangerous stunt, while others have condemned the youth’s lack of awareness of public safety.

Several institutions have raised safety concerns since the video surfaced online.

Locals are urging the administration to take stern action against the man for performing the stunt on the bridge and setting a dangerous example for others.