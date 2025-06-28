Rajasthan’s Lost City? 4,500-Year-Old Civilization Found With Clues to Mythical Saraswati River

In a discovery that feels straight out of an Indiana Jones movie, archaeologists in Rajasthan’s Deeg district have discovered signs of an ancient civilization that existed about 4,500 years ago.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) started digging in January 2024 at Bahaj village and found important evidence, including a deep old river channel, which experts believe might be connected to the legendary Saraswati River mentioned in ancient Indian texts like the Rigveda.

This discovery is significant because the Saraswati River is often called a mythical river that supported early human life and culture in the region. The ancient river system found here may have linked Bahaj to a larger cultural area connected to the Saraswati basin.

What’s Been Found So Far?

During the excavation, over 800 artifacts were found. These include pottery, the oldest known Brahmi script seals, copper coins, religious fire pits called Yajna Kunds, sculptures from the Mauryan period, idols of gods like Shiva and Parvati, and bone tools such as needles and combs which are being found for the first time in India.

The site shows evidence of five different historical periods.

Harappan post-period

Mahabharata period

Mauryan Empire

Kushan dynasty

Gupta Empire

The excavation is the deepest ever in Rajasthan, reaching about 23 meters. According to ASI’s site head, Pawan Saraswat, the river channel found might have helped early settlements survive by providing water and connecting different parts of northern India.

Other exciting finds include painted pottery linked to the Mahabharata era, remains of fire rituals, a statue believed to be from 400 BC, and structures showing ancient architectural styles. Items like conch shell bangles and semi-precious beads suggest that trade and beauty culture flourished here.

What's Next?