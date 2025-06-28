Woman’s Purse Strap Melts Onto Her Shirt During Brutal Heatwave, Internet Calls Bag "Knock Off"

New York: Amidst searing heatwave scorching large parts of the United States, with temperatures so intense that health advisories have been issued across multiple states, a viral video has captured just how extreme things have gotten. A woman in the viral clip was seen pulling the strap of her purse, that had melted onto her t-shirt, with all her might.

The bizarre and shocking incidence happened when she was walking outside in the blistering heat.

Peeling The Melted Strap Off

In the now-viral clip, she can be seen peeling the strap off her shoulder, only to find that it had fused to her white shirt, leaving behind a black, scorched-looking mark. She also shared a screenshot of her weather app confirming the 99°F (37.2 degrees Celsius) temperature at the time.

Viral On Reddit

The video quickly made its way to Reddit, sparking thousands of reactions.

“I was wearing fake leather sandals once and it was 100 in Texas, I walked to a summer class and back to my car and burnt my feet hard core. I got home and they were bright red and I could barely walk for a few days. It was like the sandal had conducted the heat and made it way worse. Now I just wear name brand shoes,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Rough way to find out your bag’s a knockoff,” while someone else added, “The weather is messed up. It was 23°c / 73°F, in South Africa yesterday. It is the middle of winter here.” Others chimed in with their own horror stories, from melting car parts to softened door seals.

According to reports, temperatures in Newark soared to a scorching 103°F, while JFK Airport reported highs of 102°F. Even Central Park wasn’t spared, with residents describing the area as a “heat trap.”