Rajiv Pratap Rudy Gives Warm Cockpit Welcome To Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh In Viral Mid-Air Moment | WATCH

New Delhi: In a rare moment, an IndiGo flight from Jammu to Delhi became the talk of the internet today, May 1, 2026.

Passengers on flight 6E were treated to a surprise when the voice coming over the cockpit intercom belonged to none other than Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Saran, who was serving as the flight's captain.

"Mini-Parliament" at 30,000 Feet

As the aircraft levelled off, Captain Rudy delivered a special announcement that quickly went viral.

Welcoming the passengers, he highlighted the presence of several very special guests who had just concluded an official parliamentary committee visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

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“We have a very special guest travelling with us today,” Rudy announced. “We have the Honourable Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh onboard.”

He introduced what he playfully termed a mini-Parliament in the cabin, acknowledging Sanjay Jaiswal (Chairman of the Estimates Committee) and popular MP Manoj Tiwari, whom he described as a well-known face of Delhi.

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The delegation also included MPs Chandan Chauhan and Manish Jaiswal, making it one of the most high-profile commercial flight passenger lists in recent memory.

"Companionship Beyond Public Life"

The moment was captured in a video shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on his official X account. Rudy’s voice is heard through the cabin to the applause of surprised travellers.

"Received a warm welcome mid-air from our dear friend and esteemed senior, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, when he was piloting the IndiGo flight... Moments like these reflect the warmth of camaraderie beyond public life, truly memorable," Singh posted.

IndiGo’s social media team was quick to join the conversation, replying that they were delighted the pilot’s warm announcement made the journey special, noting that such human connections are what make flying unique.

A trained commercial pilot with a license to fly the Airbus A320, Rudy holds a spot in the Limca Book of Records as the only parliamentarian to actively fly commercial aircraft.

Rudy informed the cabin that the group had travelled from Srinagar to Jammu before boarding this Delhi-bound leg.