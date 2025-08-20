Rare Bright Orange Shark With White Eyes Spotted In Costa Rica

A fisherman experienced the catch of a lifetime by chancing upon an incredibly rare bright orange shark with white eyes on the coast of Costa Rica. | Image: ParisminaDomusDei / Facebook

Viral News: A fisherman experienced the catch of a lifetime by chancing upon an incredibly rare bright orange shark with white eyes on the coast of Costa Rica. The shark measuring over six feet long is said to have a rare condition which is responsible for its unusual bright orange body and striking white eye colour.

It showed signs of both xanthism and albinism, conditions that can make survival more difficult. Such traits cause animals to stand out dramatically in their surroundings, leaving them more vulnerable to predators and making it harder for them to hunt prey since they are easily spotted.

The bright orange colour is linked to xanthism, a rare condition that causes excess yellow pigmentation in animals. While xanthism has been observed in certain fish, reptiles, and birds, its presence in a shark is exceptionally rare. Researchers believe this could be the first documented case of a xanthism-affected nurse shark in the region.

In addition, the shark also showed signs of albinism, most visible in its white eyes. Albinism is a genetic condition caused by the absence of melanin—the pigment responsible for colors like black, brown, and some reds and yellows in skin, scales, feathers, and eyes. Albinism is also uncommon in aquatic animals, making this shark even more extraordinary. The combination of xanthism and albinism in a single marine predator is extremely rare, making it truly one of a kind.