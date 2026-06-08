Philippines ‘Shocker’: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mindanao | Scary Visuals Caught On Cam

New Delhi: Shocking visuals have emerged from the Philippines after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast near Mindanao early Monday morning, damaging buildings, disrupting power supply and triggering tsunami warnings across parts of the western Pacific.

The quake, centred near General Santos City, sent residents rushing out of homes and buildings as tremors were felt across large parts of southern Philippines.

Authorities have urged people living in coastal areas to move to higher ground after tsunami waves of up to 3 feet were recorded along some Philippine coastlines.

Scary Visuals Caught on Cam

Several disturbing visuals circulating online show the scale of destruction caused by the earthquake as officials said the earthquake damaged structures in and around General Santos City, a major commercial and tuna-processing hub in the southern Philippines.

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One video captures the collapse of a popular food outlet, Jollibee, in General Santos City as screams can be heard in the background.

Another clip appears to show parts of a shopping mall structure crumbling following the tremors.

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Another footage shared online shows extensive damage at General Santos International Airport, while another video captures a collapsed high school building after the quake.

Power outages were also reported in parts of the affected region following the tremors. Despite the destruction, there were no immediate reports of deaths.

Authorities said it remained unclear whether anyone was trapped or injured inside collapsed structures. Search and assessment operations are continuing.

Epicentre Near General Santos, Strongest Quake This Year

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquake struck at around 7:37 am local time and was centred about 13 kilometres southwest of General Santos City at a depth of 10 kilometres. Officials said the quake originated from movement along the Cotabato Trench.

“This is a major earthquake and we're expecting damages,” officials said, adding that early videos already showed structural destruction in several locations.

Tsunami Alerts Triggered Across Multiple Regions

The powerful undersea earthquake prompted the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue warnings for several countries and territories, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Yap, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

Officials warned that wave activity could remain dangerous for hours, particularly in narrow bays and coastal regions where surges could intensify. Philippine authorities cautioned that waves exceeding one metre above normal tide levels were possible in vulnerable coastal provinces.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr urged residents in at-risk areas to immediately move to higher ground as emergency agencies monitored the situation.

Why Philippines Faces Frequent Quakes?

The Philippines sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active regions. Frequent earthquakes, volcanic activity and tropical storms make the country highly vulnerable to natural disasters, with authorities routinely preparing for multiple hazards each year.