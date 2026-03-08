VIDEO | Family Mistakenly Tosses Rs 2 Lakh In Water Along With Puja Offerings In Gujarat, Fireman Saves The Day | Image: X

Surat: A family accidentally threw a bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash in water while immersing 'puja samagri' in a canal in Surat, Gujarat. After the accidental immersion, the family went back home, unaware of the error.

The family had recently performed puja at their home, following which flowers and other offerings were kept in a cupboard near the family's safe. When the family decided to immerse the offerings in a nearby canal, they collected the items in a bag. Four bundles of Rs 550 notes, totally to Rs 2 lakh, got mixed withe the puja items.

Unaware of the mix-up, the family threw the cash into the canal along with the puja materials.

Following the ritual, the family went home. The mistake came to light shortly after when the family began searching for the money and realised it had likely been discarded in the canal. They immediately contacted the fire control room and requested assistance.

Firefighters entered the water and carefully searched the area where the bag had been thrown. Thanks to the quick response of local firefighters, the cash was recovered and returned to the relieved family, who expressed gratitude to the firefighters for their prompt action and honesty.

As per reports, two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the search operation.

