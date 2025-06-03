Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Pride of India: First Look of Mighty Chenab Bridge, The World’s Highest Railway Bridge; Know Features of This Architectural Marvel

Updated 3 June 2025 at 15:38 IST

Pride of India: First Look of Mighty Chenab Bridge, The World’s Highest Railway Bridge; Know Features of This Architectural Marvel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be inaugurating the Chenab Bridge which is set to be the world's highest railway bridge on June 6, 2025. The bridge is an architectural marvel with a curvilinear steel arch to withstand nature's toughest battles.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
First Look of Mighty Chenab Bridge, The World’s Highest Railway Bridge - Know Features of This Architectural Marvel
First Look of Mighty Chenab Bridge, The World’s Highest Railway Bridge - Know Features of This Architectural Marvel | Image: X/Screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, on June 6, revealed Union Minister Jitendra Singh today. The bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) and stands tall as a testament to India's technological prowess.

Terming the bridge "A proud symbol of new India's strength and vision," he said that the bridge is built to withstand nature's toughest tests, which is crucial in a seismically sensitive region like the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, where the bridge is situated.

History In The Making

The mighty bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) and stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir waiting to be inaugurated in just three days.

Though the construction took years of hard work due to the region's sensitive terrain the bridge is ready to be a part of Katra-to-Sangaldan stretch, connecting Kashmir directly to New Delhi via Katra.

The Union Minister, proudly celebrating this feat, took to his X account and wrote, "History in the making...Just 3 days to go!"

All You Need To Know About the Chenab Bridge 

  1. The Chenab Bridge, situated in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to become the world's highest railway bridge on June 6, 2025, after surpassing numerous roadblocks due to the region's difficult terrain.
  2. Standing tall at 359 meters, the curvilinear arch bridge has 17 spans and the linear length of the main arch span is 460 meters. Also, the bridge stretches across 13,115 meters.
  3. Reportedly, its construction took around 30,000 metric tons of steel and the length of the bridge has 36 tunnels constructed along it with security monitoring for every inch of the tunnels, which will ensure complete safety and protection of the passengers.
  4. The bridge, a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, will improve regional connectivity and is specially engineered to withstand winds up to 260 kmph. Chenab Bridge's expected lifespan is 120 years.
  5. This architectural marvel features an arch-shaped design that is made of steel and is one of the pivotal structural elements of the bridge.
  6. The Bridge has also passed all the mandatory tests including high-velocity winds, extreme temperatures, earthquakes, and hydrological impacts. 
     

Also read: Railway Users Call Out '3 Min Mystery' of IRCTC Tatkal Bookings

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 3 June 2025 at 15:38 IST