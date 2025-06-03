Pride of India: First Look of Mighty Chenab Bridge, The World’s Highest Railway Bridge; Know Features of This Architectural Marvel

First Look of Mighty Chenab Bridge, The World’s Highest Railway Bridge - Know Features of This Architectural Marvel | Image: X/Screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, on June 6, revealed Union Minister Jitendra Singh today. The bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) and stands tall as a testament to India's technological prowess.

Terming the bridge "A proud symbol of new India's strength and vision," he said that the bridge is built to withstand nature's toughest tests, which is crucial in a seismically sensitive region like the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, where the bridge is situated.

History In The Making

The mighty bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) and stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir waiting to be inaugurated in just three days.

Though the construction took years of hard work due to the region's sensitive terrain the bridge is ready to be a part of Katra-to-Sangaldan stretch, connecting Kashmir directly to New Delhi via Katra.

The Union Minister, proudly celebrating this feat, took to his X account and wrote, "History in the making...Just 3 days to go!"

All You Need To Know About the Chenab Bridge