‘Really?’: Ananya Birla Corrects X User on Relationship with Aditya Birla

Viral: Ananya Birla’s recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on X turned unexpectedly delightful when a user threw her a question that many found both odd and amusing: “Aap wahi Birla ki beti ho, cement wale?” Known for her music career and entrepreneurial ventures, Ananya is also the eldest daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, who heads the Aditya Birla Group, India’s business giant deeply associated with cement and metals.

But instead of ignoring or brushing off the question, Ananya responded with a crisp wit that struck a chord online: “Haan ji. UltraTech was the name, last time I checked.” Her reply, referring to UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer under the Aditya Birla Group, quickly went viral, gathering over a lakh views and a wave of amused reactions from netizens.



Netizens Praise Her Wit and Grace

Many praised Ananya Birla’s humour and honesty, calling her response a perfect example of how to handle random questions gracefully. Comments ranged from “Gracefully balancing humour and generosity” to “Bechara confuse ho gaya hoga… maaf kar dijiye ise,” as social media users debated whether the question was insensitive or simply a reflection of curiosity around India’s famous business families.

Some pointed out that the Birlas have maintained a legendary privacy around their personal lives, which often leads to such confusion among the public. Others joked that the user simply wanted to get a reply from Ananya Birla, and it worked.

Ananya Birla’s Story So Far

Ananya Birla, who is gradually stepping into the core businesses of the Aditya Birla Group while continuing her music and entrepreneurial journey, has shown through this viral post how simplicity and self-awareness can help public figures connect genuinely with people.