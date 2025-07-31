Reddit Post On Man's 'Zero Alimony' Cake After Getting 'Happily Divorced' Goes Viral

Reddit Post On Man's 'Zero Alimony' Cake After Divorce Goes Viral | Image: Reddit Post Screengrab

A Reddit user's post about their friend's divorce, finalized without paying any alimony, has garnered significant attention online.

In the post shared on Reddit's ‘r/IndiaFlex’ subreddit, the user described how their friend represented himself in court, avoiding the expense of a lawyer and successfully escaping the burden of alimony payments.

To celebrate, the friend cut a cake inscribed with, "Happily Divorced With 0 Alimony Maintenance."

The user further revealed that the man's wife and in-laws had filed three false cases against him, including charges under Section 498A (dowry harassment), Domestic Violence, and CrPC 125 (maintenance). The friend managed to have the domestic violence and maintenance cases dismissed, according to the user.

The user also noted that the wife's initial settlement demand of Rs 70 lakh decreased over time. Providing details, the user wrote, “Her initial demand was Rs 70 lakh. That came down to Rs 35 lakh within a year. He laughed during mediation, and she dropped it to Rs 30 lakh. He still didn’t budge, and countered with Rs 1 lakh."

As the case progressed, the man's ex-wife eventually agreed to a mutual consent divorce without any alimony.

“He rejected every draft MoU her side proposed, wrote his own, filed the MCD petition, and got divorced on his own terms,” the user explained.

After securing the zero-alimony deal, the man celebrated by throwing a grand party for his friends and coworkers.

Praising his friend, the Reddit user wrote, “It’s a personal flex to know someone who took on a biased system and came out winning."

The user mentioned that their previous post on the same topic received significant engagement, with some people even requesting the recently divorced friend's contact information.

The user also offered advice for men in similar situations, suggesting they seek support from NGOs.

“Let me say this clearly: only you can save yourself. Don’t fall for celebrity worship. Learn the laws. Join men’s rights NGOs. Train yourself and take charge," he wrote.

Here's the Reddit user's post:

The post sparked a debate on social media, with many expressing joy at the man's ability to fight the case and achieve justice despite the false allegations against him.