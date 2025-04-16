Deadly Reel: Woman Drowns in Ganga at Uttarkashi's Manikarnika Ghat While Making Video

Uttarkashi: A woman aged between 20-25 years lost her life while filming a reel in River Ganga, at the Manikarnika Ghat in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

The woman slipped in the strong current and her body is yet to be recovered by the local police.

Woman Drowns in River Ganga at Manikarnika Ghat While Posing for Video

In a horrific incident, a woman was making a reel for her social media account when the activity proved deadly for her. A video has been circulating on social media in which a woman is seen standing inside the River Ganga, against the water's strong current, at the Manikarnika Ghat in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

The woman is standing in the river without any support and is seen posing for the camera when suddenly, she loses her balance and slips in the river. Within a matter of seconds, the woman gets swept away in the strong current of the river.

Reel Gone Wrong: Local Police Yet to Recover Body of Deceased

While a search operation was launched to locate her, the woman has tragically lost her life in this accident. According to the local police, the flow of the river was such that the woman could not be traced; her body is yet to be recovered.

