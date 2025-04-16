Deadly Reel: Woman Drowns in Ganga at Uttarkashi's Manikarnika Ghat While Making Video

Updated April 16th 2025, 12:59 IST
Uttarkashi: A woman aged between 20-25 years lost her life while filming a reel in River Ganga, at the Manikarnika Ghat in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.
The woman slipped in the strong current and her body is yet to be recovered by the local police.
In a horrific incident, a woman was making a reel for her social media account when the activity proved deadly for her. A video has been circulating on social media in which a woman is seen standing inside the River Ganga, against the water's strong current, at the Manikarnika Ghat in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.
The woman is standing in the river without any support and is seen posing for the camera when suddenly, she loses her balance and slips in the river. Within a matter of seconds, the woman gets swept away in the strong current of the river.
While a search operation was launched to locate her, the woman has tragically lost her life in this accident. According to the local police, the flow of the river was such that the woman could not be traced; her body is yet to be recovered.
In another news, fitness influencer Piku Singh, known for sharing videos of her runs in unusual settings, is facing significant online criticism after posting a video of herself running alongside a fast-moving train. The clip, which was intended to showcase her fitness, failed to impress viewers, who were more concerned about the clear safety risks involved.
The video quickly spread across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where users condemned the act as reckless and unnecessary. Many questioned the logic behind the stunt, emphasizing the danger she had put herself in just for social media attention. One user commented, “Still can’t understand the point of this.” Another asked, “Is a reel really worth endangering your life?” A third summed up the widespread concern, saying, “One misstep and it could have ended tragically. Does she even realize that?”
