Reel or Reckless? Viral Video Sparks Outrage After Woman Puts Infant in Scooter Trunk, Drives Off | Watch
A viral video of a woman stuffing her infant into a scooter's storage box and riding away has ignited fury online, with users slamming the "reckless" act as a desperate bid for social media fame.
New Delhi: A disturbing video circulating online has sparked outrage after it showed a woman placing her infant inside the storage trunk of a scooter before riding away. The clip has left viewers shocked and concerned about the baby’s safety.
In the video, the woman opens the scooter’s storage trunk (dikki), places the baby inside on a pillow, closes the compartment, and then drives off.
Watch Here:
Netizens slam mother for risking infant’s safety
The act has triggered strong reactions online, with many accusing the woman of endangering the child’s life, possibly for social media content or reels.
Many viewers also pointed out the potential danger, especially if the scooter was driven in scorching heat, which could make the enclosed compartment extremely unsafe for a baby.
The viral clip has reignited debate over dangerous social media stunts involving children, with many users arguing that chasing online attention should never come at the cost of a child’s safety.
The clip has since gone viral, with people expressing anger and concern over what they described as a reckless stunt.
One user wrote, “Such people should not be allowed to procreate!”
Another commented, “It gets scorching hot inside. The child must be removed from her.”
A third user speculated that the act might have been staged for attention, wrote, “I don't think this lady drove scooter long distance, she might have drove scooter just few meters for publicity video.”
Another person questioned the authenticity of the clip, said, “ragebait video? who’s the one recording?”
A fifth user criticised the trend of creating risky content for views, wrote, “People do anything for reels, and you're just as stupid for giving them attention, so they make more of this trash and flood the internet.”
