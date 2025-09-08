'Release Every Last Ounce of Sanity': Internet Abuzz With Hilarious Takes on the 'Blood Moon'

The sky turned a stunning shade of red as the rare Blood Moon appeared on Sunday night, a treat to the selinophiles who can't get enough of this beautiful astronomical occurrence. Social media is having its share of fun, buzzing with hilarious memes on the astronomical event on September 7. Asia had the best seats in the cosmos as the entire eclipse was visible from Saudi Arabia to the Philippines, as far north as the Arctic Ocean, all the way down to Antarctica, as well as parts of East Africa and the western half of Australia.

This astronomical phenomenon is significant not only for its breathtaking visuals but also for its long duration and wide visibility, making it a shared experience for millions across the globe. For sky-watchers, it was the second lunar eclipse of 2025, following the one in March. According to experts, the next total lunar eclipse is expected on March 3, 2026.

Beyond its scientific importance, many people associate the Blood Moon with heightened energy, believing it can affect both the environment and internal human systems in different ways.

Coming back to social media, netizens shared funny memes and observations about the event.

One user wrote, “My periods falling with the lunar eclipse to make sure I release every last ounce of sanity I had left.”

Another joked, “When it’s eclipse season, I have 0 patience and an imbecile is talking to me.”

Adding to the fun, a user snapped a photo of an orange, writing, “Captured it with my Samsung A05.”

While others made fun of people being ready with a cam on the terrace.