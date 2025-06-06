Remember the OG Mixi? Reddit User Shares How Their Grinder Stopped Working After 18 Years, Internet Gets Nostalgic

Viral Post: Remember your old mixer that made so much noise that it woke you up before school while your mother prepared your lunch? Those old mixers with bulky buttons and a strong build are what you'll miss after looking at the post of this Reddit user.

A viral Reddit post shows an old mixer that has now stopped working after 18 years! The post shared by the Redditor has sparked a string of comments lauding the machine's capacity.

The post was shared by a Redditor with the caption, "Mixi Stopped working for the first time after 18 years! Taking it to dr(mechanic) right now :)"

The picture shared by the user features a yellowish mixer fighting for its life in the user's kitchen. The machine's worn-out look is a testament to how well it has been used for decades.

While new-generation mixers have a maximum warranty of five years, this old 'mixi' with bulky buttons and a separate red button to start and stop the grinder, was working for 18 years.

‘Old is Gold’ and 'OG Mixi' Trends All Over the Internet

The user who posted this tragic stop of the 'mixi' said they would take it to a 'doctor,' i.e., a mechanic, and others comically agreed with the decision saying, “Repair once it will last another 10 years.”

However, this was rebuked by another who wrote, "Nope, once the original parts are gone, so is the reliability. I heard a mechanic drool over how full of pure copper my old motor was."

Another user said, "Taras kha lo bichare pe, Abh rcb ipl bhi jeet gayi, naya le lo" (Have pity on the poor guy, now RCB has won the IPL as well, buy a new one), connecting two seemingly unrelated things.

Some uproarious comments called it the 'OG Mixi" from a brand named 'Sumeet.' This raised some curious questions about the quality of the new-generation mixers which have been given tough competition by the 'OG.'