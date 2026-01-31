Republic Day Moment Goes Viral: Father Records Daughter’s School Performance on Basic Keypad Phone, Wins Internet Hearts

New Delhi: A reminder of unconditional parental love has taken the internet by storm this Republic Day.

A candid video capturing a father’s pride as he records his daughter’s school performance on a modest keypad phone has become the emotional highlight of the national holiday celebrations.

The video, which surfaced on social media shortly after the January 26 festivities, shows a man standing at the edge of a dusty school playground.

While other parents around him used multi-lens smartphones to capture the event, he remains focused on his small, basic phone.

His daughter is seen on a decorated stage in the background, performing a traditional dance to a patriotic song.

The Power of "Fatherly Love"

An Instagram user shared the footage with the caption, "Brother won the heart." It quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and thousands of comments within hours.

The scene shows the father standing amidst rows of seated schoolchildren, his attention never wavering from the stage.

Despite the limited storage and low resolution of his phone, he holds the device with a steady hand, ensuring he doesn't miss a single second of his child’s big moment.

"This is a reminder that pride isn't measured by megapixels," wrote one user. "That small phone likely holds his most precious treasure."

Internet Reactions

The video has sparked a wave of emotional responses across platforms like X and Instagram.

Many users pointed out that the father’s choice of technology reflects a sacrifice, prioritising his children’s needs or education over modern luxuries.

Netizens praised the man’s dedication, with many calling him the “Hero of Republic Day.”

Some viewers have even reached out to the original uploader, offering to gift the father a new smartphone so he can record future memories in higher quality.

A Lesson in Gratitude