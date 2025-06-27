Sticks, Fists, Kicks: Residents of Greater Noida Society Assaulted By Staff Members For Complaining Against Power Outage

Greater Noida: A power outage on Thursday evening at Supertech Eco Village 1, a gated community in Greater Noida West, led to a dispute and physical violence between residents and the maintenance staff. Videos shared on social media depict security guards and maintenance workers attacking residents with sticks, batons, and even their fists.

Residents reported that the electricity had been out for three hours when they approached the maintenance office for answers. The staff allegedly refused to talk and did not give any answers as to why there was no electricity in this heat, when the two parties ended up in a heated argument. According to reports, after some verbal exchange the staff became physical.

The videos show agitated security staff violently attacking residents with batons, striking them multiple times. In one particularly disturbing clip, a group approaches a resident standing with his family and begins beating him in front of his children. The attackers are seen using not only batons but also their fists and feet, as the resident’s child cries helplessly nearby.

One resident who was the victim of their violence, said “We were without electricity for two to three hours… One man grabbed my collar while others hit me with sticks. I was slapped too… My whole body is swollen. My kids were crying in the corner.”

Accused Held For Assault

In response to the complaints, Bisrakh police have filed a case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Awasthi, confirmed that four maintenance staff members, identified as Ravindra, Sohit, Sachin Kuntal, and Vipin Kasana have been arrested for their role in the assaults.