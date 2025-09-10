Robbery Attempt Caught on Cam: Woman Narrowly Escapes After Hanging From Moving Auto in Jalandhar

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a woman was seen hanging from a moving autorickshaw during a robbery attempt near the Jalandhar bypass. The terrifying moment, captured on video by commuters, showed the woman struggling, swinging from side to side, and signalling for help while bystanders rushed to block the vehicle’s path.

Thanks to the swift response of passersby, the woman was rescued. Onlookers managed to nab two of the accused and handed them over to the police. The victim, identified as Meena Kumar, had boarded the autorickshaw from Jalandhar Bypass to catch a bus from Phillaur. Along with the driver, two other men were already inside. Soon, she realised that all three were robbers. As the autorickshaw approached its destination, one of the men asked the driver to slow down. The group then attempted to overpower Meena, reportedly tying her hands and threatening her with sharp-edged weapons.