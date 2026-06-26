Romance In UP Police Station! Female Cop Kisses Male Colleague, Man Suspended As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Jalaun: A shocking video has purportedly captured a male and a female constable romancing inside a police station in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The CCTV footage of the intimate interaction between the colleagues has gone viral on social media, prompting the authorities to take disciplinary action.

The footage from Orai police station showed the female constable approaching her colleague and purportedly hugging him from behind while he sat on a chair in front of a computer. Further, the female cop was purportedly seen leaning down to kiss the man, who has been identified as Constable Arvind.

The female, dressed in casual wear, purportedly encircled her arms around Arvind, who was on duty.

The footage showed Arvind getting up from his chair and moving around the room, apparently working, as the female cop followed him around.

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Male Constable Suspended

Jalaun Police takes cognisance of the viral video | Image: X

Jalaun Police has taken cognisance of the viral video and has suspended constable Arvind with immediate effect. Further, he City Sub-Divisional Officer has been directed to investigate the entire matter. Further action will be taken following the completion of the probe, police said.

'Why Wasn't Female Cop Suspended?' Netizens Ask

Netizen's comment on Jalaun Police's statement over suspension of male cop | Image: X

The suspension of only the male constable has triggered a debate on social media, with several people asking why the female cop was spared. A man asked, “Why the heck the female wasn't suspended.? That's gross bias against men.”

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Another angry comment read, "Ye selective suspension of a Male Constable while it is clearly seen the Female was the one who initiated everything while Male constable was sitting and working..Is this what u call a Gender Neutral approach in investigation?"

Meanwhile, an X user said, "Police ki image kharab kar rahe h. Ab in dono ko suspend karke shaadi kar dena chahiye. (They are spoiling the image of police. Suspend them and get them married.)"

Another claimed that a “jealous colleague” must have leaked the CCTV footage.