'Lazy' Ice Cream Lover Leans Too Far To Grab Cone From His Balcony, Tumbles Down | VIRAL VIDEO

Sonbhadra: A ‘lazy’ man who tried to buy balcony from his balcony ended up leaning too far and tumbling down in a dramatic fall, which was caught on CCTV camera in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Wednesday evening.

The CCTV video showed the man sitting on his first-floor balcony when he spotted an ice-cream seller passing his street.

Man sees ice-cream seller on street | Image: X

Without coming down, the man ordered an ice-cream cone from his balcony. The seller took the ice-cream to below his balcony, following which the man told the seller to climb on a raised platform so that he could reach for the cone from above.

Man tries to grab ice-cream from his balcony | Image: X

The seller was then seeing raising his hand holding the cone towards the buyer, who leaned over the concrete barrier of his balcony to collect the ice cream.

Advertisement

Man tries to grab ice-cream from his balcony | Image: X

As he stretched his hand to grab it, he lost balance and toppled over the balcony. The footage showed the man trying to hold on to the barrier in an attempt to stop himself from falling, but he failed to maintain his grip and fell to the ground. The vendor was seen extending his hands helplessly as the man fell.

Man leans too far to grab ice-cream, tumbles down from his balcony | Image: X

Soon after the fall, nearby residents rushed to the spot to check on him. A woman was also seen coming out onto the balcony after hearing the commotion.

Advertisement

Sonbhadra Police reacts to the viral video | Image: X

Sonbhadra Police said that the man sustained injuries in the fall and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The situation is currently normal, and there is no issue related to law and order, the police added.