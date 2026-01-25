Updated 25 January 2026 at 19:01 IST
Doorbell Dispute: Delivery Boy and Guards Clash in Greater Noida Society | WATCH
A minor dispute in Greater Noida, sparked when a delivery boy rang the wrong apartment's doorbell, rapidly escalated into a violent brawl between the delivery personnel and society security guards.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
A major brawl erupted inside Greater Noida’s Nimbus Society under the Beta-2 police station area, following a minor dispute involving delivery boys and security guards.
According to reports, the delivery boy accidentally rang the doorbell of the wrong flat, which led to an argument with the flat owner. The situation escalated when the owner called society security guards to intervene, and what began as a verbal spat soon turned aggressive after tensions rose between the delivery boy and the security personnel.
As the confrontation intensified, the delivery boy reportedly called his companions to the spot. Within minutes, the argument spiralled into a full-fledged fight, with both sides exchanging punches, kicks, and blows using sticks and batons, as seen in the now viral video.
Watch the Video Here:
Videos of the violent clash, now widely circulating on social media, show delivery personnel and security guards attacking each other inside the society premises. The footage has raised serious concerns over safety and security within gated communities.
Advertisement
One wrong bell, zero self-control: Netizens React
The incident has sparked strong reactions online, with several users criticising the behaviour of the security staff.
One user commented, “In India, give anyone a uniform and a stick, and they think they are the law.”
Advertisement
Another wrote, “Indians are so frustrated that they start fighting over something as small as ringing the wrong doorbell.”
A third user pointed out that while ringing the wrong bell was a human error, the flat owner’s harsh reaction worsened the situation, adding fuel to an already tense exchange.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 25 January 2026 at 18:58 IST