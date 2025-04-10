Royal Bonding: Prince William and Son George’s Rare Paris Outing Is a Total Goal | WATCH

Viral Video: In a heartwarming twist, Prince William and his son, Prince George, made a surprise appearance at a thrilling football match in Paris on Wednesday. The royal duo was spotted in the stands of Parc des Princes, cheering on William’s favorite team, Aston Villa, in their Champions League quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Watch the video:

The surprise trip was revealed by Kensington Palace through a special video where William shared an exciting message about the experience. The father-son pair, accompanied by William’s childhood friend, Thomas van Straubenzee, were full of energy as they passionately supported Villa.

However, despite their excitement and Prince George rocking a Villa scarf, the night didn’t end as they had hoped. Aston Villa faced a tough defeat, losing 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain. This puts the team in a challenging position for the second leg of the quarter-final at Villa Park next Tuesday.

Before the match, William, who was “pretty terrified” and “nervous,” had predicted a 2-1 victory for his team. Despite the loss, both he and George were seen celebrating when Villa scored their first goal in the first half, punching the air and hugging each other in excitement.

The outing was clearly a special moment for both of them, with William saying, “It’s been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition.” He added, “Creating memories like these is really important.”

Prince William also jokingly mentioned he was on his “best behavior” for George, who seemed to have inherited his father’s love for Aston Villa. This trip happened to coincide with George’s spring break from school, making it even more memorable for the 11-year-old.