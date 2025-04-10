Rohit Sharma Should Stop Playing IPL 2025 For Mumbai Indians. Here's Why

Rohit Sharma has been in the spotlight in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season for all the wrong reasons. His bat has not done the talking and MI is not winning. Also, Rohit's contribution is minimal as he is used as the Impact Player where he only bats.

And hence, one reckons Rohit should ideally stop playing IPL and focus on preparing well and prioritising the Indian cricket team. Remember, Rohit is 37 and is not getting any younger. Also, what does not work in his favour is that he is not the most agile in the field. The question is, shouldn't it be wise on Rohit's part to stop playing IPL, rewind, reboot and get ready for the upcoming tour of England after the IPL.

Rohit Should Take The Brook Route

England's batting sensation Harry Brook recently revealed that he will stop playing all T20 franchise league to lay more focus on performing for his country, England. One reckons if Rohit wants to continue on, he should take a leaf out of Brook's book and relieve himself from playing the cash-rich league. Brook, who was signed up by the Delhi-based franchise for the IPL 2025 season at Rs 6.25 Crore in the mega auction last November, pulled out of the T20 extravaganza following England's Champions Trophy exit.

‘England is the way forward’ - Harry Brook

“England is the way forward for me and franchise cricket can almost take a step back for a little while,” Brook told the BBC.