₹222 Crore Electricity Bill Sent To Noida Farmer In Shocking Blunder

Noida: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, where the electricity department has handed over an electricity bill amounting to Rs 222 crore to a farmer. The farmer was left stunned after seeing the bill on his commercial location. He claimed that he pays his power bills every month. Even so, the bill sent to him showed arrears for las few months.

The farmer, identified as Vipin Yadav, owns a 1000-square-metre land in Chipyana Khurd with a 25 kilowatt charging connection. Shocked upon seeing the enormous amount, Vipin rushed to electricity department officials, who informed him that the multi-crore bill was a result of outstanding payment of seven months.

When he tried to download the detailed bill online, he found that only the bill for the month of May was visible on the portal, adding to his confusion.

As per reports, the hefty bill was generated due to a technical glitch. Officials have assured the farmer that he would be sent the correct bill later.

Cases of consumers receiving such hefty bills due to human or technical errors are nothing new. Earlier this year, a poor labourer in Tamil Nadu received an electricity bill of ₹1.61 crore for just two months. The labourer lived in a small house in Marudhakulam near Moolaikkaraipatti.

Last year, a family in Uttar Pradesh who used one cooler, fridge and two fans got an electricity bill of almost Rs 4 Lakh. One of the members of the family said that their electricity bill was on hold for four to five months and when he went to the local office of the electricity department he was shocked to see the bill of 3.9 lakh rupees. Later, an official from the electricity department gave a clearance that the high amount of the bill was due to a technical glitch.