'Indian Dog, Go Back’: Nurse Suffers Broken Nose in Racist Assault Outside Australia’s Melbourne Gym

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old Sikh nurse, Harmanpreet Singh, was allegedly subjected to a brutal racially motivated assault outside a gym in Geelong, Australia.

As per reports, Singh was confronted by a group of men who allegedly hurled racist slurs at him and told him to “go back” as well as “Indian dog” before physically assaulting him and breaking his nose.

Further, Singh described the terrifying moment and stated that the attacker came extremely close to him before launching the assault.

“He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose,” Singh said, as quoted by local media.

Speaking about the emotional toll of the incident, Singh said the verbal abuse was deeply hurtful.

“Nobody wants to hear it… Especially when you're just minding your own business… Anyone would be hurt,” he said.

He also revealed that he continues to struggle with the trauma of the incident and expressed fear about returning to the gym after the attack.

“I don't know if I'm going to go back to gym… I'm not going to feel safe after this,” he said.