Saiyaara Fever Grips Netizens, AI "Monkey Version" Of The Movie Sparks Sensation Among Youth | Watch

Saiyaara: The film, Saiyaara, has struck a chord with audiences, as a result of which a mania surrounding it has gripped netizens. The film, which released in theatres on July 18, 2025, and starred debutantes Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in lead roles, has deeply resonated with the youth, so much so that an AI-generated version of the film has now gone viral on social media evoking various reactions from users.

The AI version of the movie depicts monkeys playing the character roles. The AI version recreates one of the main scenes from the film played by the artificially intelligent monkeys.

Netizens' Reactions On The AI Version Of Saiyaara

The AI version, released on Instagram, has received big love from audiences. The comment section in the video has been flooded with various responses from netizens, some of which even evoking laughter and hilarious memes.

The video has received over 40,000 likes, 600 comments, and one million views so far.

While one user wrote, “Emotional kar diya yaar (Got me all emotional, bro)", another said, "Best edit bhai (Best edit brother)."

A third user remarked, "I think I'll watch the Saiyaara movie on Instagram only."

"I'm going to watch this one more than the real one," yet another user said.

“Even AI has been infected by the Saiyaara virus," said a fifth user.

The replies have not stopped coming and netizens are stirring their creative juices to come up with their own responses to the AI version of the recently released film.

About The Movie

The film, directed by Mohit Suri, explores love between two young people in its purest form. The movie has received rave reviews from audiences and the performances of the lead characters have also been lauded by viewers. Short clippings of many important scenes from the movie are also going viral on social media. The music composed by Tanishk Bagchi has also garnered significant attention from audiences, especially the youth. The movie has crossed the 100-crore mark just in four days of its release.