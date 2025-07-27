Laughter Chefs 2 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch It Online, Prize Money, Finalists And More About Reality Show

Laughter Chefs Season 2 Grand Finale: The epic and fun-filled season the celebrity cooking show is all set to come to a conclusion on Sunday (July 27). Over the weeks, the celebrity chefs have entertained fans behind the cooking stations and with their antics and humour. Now, the show is set to come to a conclusion. Know when and where to watch the finale of this reality show.

Who are the finalists in Laughter Chefs 2?

The finale is going to be as entertaining as the whole season. The finalists are Sudesh Lehari, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh and Reem Sameer Shaikh. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and comedian Bharti Singh will host the finale of Laughter Chefs S2.

Laughter Chefs 2 will premiere its finale on Colors TV and JioHotstar | Instagram

When and where to watch the finale of Laughter Chefs 2?

Laughter Chefs 2 finale will premiere today, Sunday (July 27) at 9.30 pm. Viewers can watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Who are the special guests on the finale of Laughter Chefs 2?

Abhinav Shukla will make a special appearance, stirring up fun and banter with the pair of Abhishek Kumar and his wife Rubina Dilaik. Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui will also join in the finale of Laughter Chefs 2. The winner will be announced on July 27 at 11:30 PM, with fans speculating that Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav might take the trophy home.

Laughter Chef 2 Finale: What will the winner take home?