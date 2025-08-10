'Salary at 10, Resignation at 10:05': Indian HR's Post on ‘5-Minute Quit’ Shakes LinkedIn

HR shared her frustration after a employee resigned just five minutes after receiving their first salary. | Image: X

A LinkedIn post by an Indian HR professional, Priyavarshini M, has gone viral after she shared her frustration about an employee who resigned just five minutes after receiving their first salary.

In her post, she said the employee's salary was credited at 10:00 AM, and by 10:05 AM, they had sent in their resignation email. The post questioned the employee’s intentions, ethics, and professionalism.

“If you never planned to stay, why accept the offer? Why take the training and onboarding? Why wait until payday?” she wrote.

She called the move “immature and irresponsible”, and urged people to speak up earlier if they find the job isn’t a good fit. “Growth doesn’t come with your first paycheck. It comes with patience and effort,” she added.

Social Media Reacts

The post quickly caught fire, receiving over 2,000 reactions and 600+ comments.

Some users agreed with the HR, saying such actions damage trust and waste company resources.

But many stood with the employee, arguing that “ethics go both ways” and companies often fire staff without warning too.

“Employees are not wrong for leaving. Salaries are for work already done, not a bribe to stay longer,” said one.

“How ethical is it when companies fire people overnight?” wrote another.