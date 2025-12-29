‘Salary Kaato Overacting Ke Liye’: Pakistani Cop Trolled Over 'Scripted Drama' For Pausing Podcast To Solve ‘Murder’ In 60 Minutes

New Delhi: A video of a Pakistani police officer abruptly leaving a podcast midway to attend to a murder case has left netizens in splits.

In the viral clip, Lahore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi is seen answering a phone call while being interviewed. She later returns after nearly an hour, claiming to have handled the case. However, the sequence did not go down well with netizens, who heavily trolled the ASP, questioning the authenticity of the incident

Viral Video

The viral clip shows the ACP saying, “I am getting a call. Okay, it's a call from the SHO (Station House Officer),” mid podcast.

Answering the call, she said “Yes, Khurram? Yes? Where? The person has been caught? Very good. Wait, I am coming,” she told the caller.

Following the confirmation, ACP informed the podcaster of the murder incident and said, “Ek murder ho gaya hai, main abhi hoke aayi.”

Naqvi, as promised, returned after an hour and narrated about the emergency to the podcaster in the viral clip.

Described the Murder

Confirming that the "murder" took place in Defence Phase A, K Block, she further added that the accused and the victim were friends, and the crime was reportedly planned over a money dispute.

She further explained “A friend, out of frustration… because he had taken money from the victim, and when the money was demanded back, he got angry and, in a planned manner, killed his friend,” as per the clip.

Adding further, she stated accused was caught red-handed, and those held hostage inside the house, including a child, were rescued safely. The murderer was also caught, she added, however, the victim could not be saved.

Field day for netizens

Netizens were quick to react, flooding the comment section with jokes and memes as the clip spread rapidly online.

One user on X commented, “Ktny dramy baz hn”

Another wrote, “aur ye duty k time yanha kar kia rahi thi itnay makeup main”.

"Na deedi naà innnni dramatic star plus weeping," a user added.

Another user wrote, “Script wala danishwar dhoondna chahiye".

Another comment read, “Is ki salary kato....over acting ke liye”.

"Madm bhag ka kyun gaye unka pass phone ni tha kiya bsss kr dain awam ko pagal banana," someone said

Another user can be seen commenting “Kahan say aatay hain yeh log kon hain yeh log”

"Kamaal ki adakaari he bhai isko to Hollywood mein hona chaheye aur aise script likhne walo ko Hollywood ki films stories likhni chaheye full house jayegi," a user who was left in splits added.