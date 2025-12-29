Updated 29 December 2025 at 08:15 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out On Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train; 2 Coaches Gutted, 1 Dead
There were reportedly 82 passengers in one affected coach and 76 in the other when the fire broke out on the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: One person died after two coaches of the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Yalamanchili area early on Monday (December 29, 2025).
According to the cops, a body, identified to be that of 70-year-old Chandrasekhar Sundar from Vijayawada, was found inside the B1 coach of the express train.
Officials stated that the fire originated in the B1 coach and later spread to the adjacent M1 and B2 coaches, which were located next to the pantry car. The coaches were severely damaged and were later found to be completely gutted, as per reports.
In addition, all belongings inside the affected coaches were destroyed in the fire.
Advertisement
The affected coaches were promptly detached from the rest of the train, preventing the fire from spreading further.
As per the railway officials, the incident took place near Yalamanchili, around 66 km from Visakhapatnam and there were reportedly 82 passengers in one affected coach and 76 in the other when the fire broke out, as per the officials.
Advertisement
The loco pilot noticed flames in one of the coaches and immediately brought the train to a halt near Elamanchili railway station, enabling the swift evacuation of passengers, as per reports.
The train was travelling from Tata Nagar to Ernakulam when the fire was detected. After chaos ensued, the passengers disembarked soon after the train stopped.
The Railway officials, however, confirmed that all other passengers are safe and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 29 December 2025 at 07:58 IST