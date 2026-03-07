‘Salute to the Father’: Man Beats Daughter’s Harasser on Campus, Video Goes Viral | WATCH | Image: X

New Delhi: A shocking incident from Pune has surfaced online, showing an elderly father confronting and beating the alleged harasser of his daughter. The video has since gone viral.

The incident reportedly took place at the MIT ADT University campus, where the father confronted a student accused of harassing his daughter online for several days.

The viral clip shows the man beating the accused while he is on the ground as security personnel attempt to intervene and control the situation.

Alleged online harassment for 15 days

According to reports, the victim, a student at MIT ADT University, had allegedly been subjected to continuous online harassment and stalking for nearly 15 days.

The accused, identified as a student from D Y Patil College, reportedly targeted the young woman through multiple digital platforms, causing her significant mental distress.

After enduring the harassment for days, the student eventually informed her father about the situation.

Following the revelation, the father reportedly confronted the accused on the university campus, leading to a tense altercation.

The confrontation was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking widespread debate about student safety and institutional response to harassment complaints.

Reports suggest that the victim had earlier raised concerns about the harassment but that the matter allegedly did not receive timely action.

Internet reacts to viral video

The viral clip has triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing support for the father's actions and criticising institutions for not acting earlier.

One user wrote, 'When systems fail to act, parents are forced to step in. No father should have to do this, but protecting his daughter comes first. Respect for the father.'

Second commented, 'The college ignored her complaint. Her father didn’t. One of them remembered they had a responsibility.'

Third user added, 'This clip hurts to watch. She's probably been stressed & scared for weeks, and the system just... did nothing. Props to the dad for stepping up, but damn, it shouldn't have reached this point. Colleges really need proper anti-harassment cells that actually work.'