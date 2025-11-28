'Sirf Samosa Khane Ke Liye Meeting Ho Rahi?': MLA Ravindra Bhati Berates IAS Officer Tina Dabi | WATCH

Barmer: A heated exchange took place at a DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees) meeting in Rajasthan's Barmer. The meeting, held at District Collectorate to review the development works, turned tense as political leaders objected to the lack of preparedness for the meeting, which was reportedly skipped by many officials and was being held after a long time of four years.

Barmer Member of Parliament (MP) Umeda Ram Beniwal and Sheo Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravindra Singh Bhati strongly criticised IAS officer and District Collector Tina Dabi during the meeting. The exchange was captured on camera and the video soon went viral on social media.

‘You Wasted Our Time’

MLA Ravindra Bhati got furious at Tina Dabi and asked, “Why do you even hold these meetings? You wasted our time.”

He added, "If you wanted to discuss the plans privately, you could have done that. Why did you call us here?"

He further alleged that even though the meeting is being held after four years, no work has been done. “Now the next meeting will also happen after four years. Everyone has so much work, yet the meeting is happening only after four years,” he added.

Asking if the meeting was held only to eat samosas, he said, “Chaar saal baad jo meeting ki wo sirf samosa khane ke liye ki?”

Netizens React

The video left netizens divided on social media.

Praising the MLA for asking questions from the IAS officer, an X user said, “This isn't any heated argument; these are questions that ought to be asked in the nation's interest!”

Another said, “The public has elected and sent them to question the officials, and when the public's work is not done on time, it is natural to ask questions.”