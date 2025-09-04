“Saving Pakistani taxpayer money by wearing......”: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled Over Pants in Meeting With Putin | Video

New Delhi: “When you’re in Beijing talking geopolitics but your pants are busy negotiating with your socks.” That’s how one netizen summed up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s awkward moment in Beijing when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead of his diplomatic words making waves, it was his pants, or the lack thereof that stole the spotlight online.

The Pakistani premier, on a bilateral visit to China, sat down with Putin a day after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. But social media users were far more focused on Sharif’s cropped trousers that exposed his shins during the high-profile meeting. The trolling was merciless.

Netizens Tear Into Shehbaz’s “Short Pants Diplomacy”

Sharif: Fine With India-Russia Ties

While the internet roasted his fashion sense, Shehbaz Sharif attempted to strike a diplomatic balance. Sitting across Putin, he said Pakistan respected Russia’s close relationship with India and had no issues with it.

“I would like to thank you for supporting Pakistan and trying to have a balancing act in the region. I know, and I must say that we respect your relationship with India ... and it’s perfectly fine,” Sharif said.

At the same time, he underlined Islamabad’s eagerness to deepen ties with Moscow: “We also want to build very strong relations … and these relations will be supplementary and complementary for the progress and prosperity of the region.”