'Scam 520?' Viral Mutilated 500 Rupee Note Scam Baffles Users On Reddit

Viral: A comedic post on Reddit exposing a 'note scam' has initiated a thread of laughter and advice from users on Reddit as a Rs. 500 currency note had a part of a Rs. 20 note taped to it, which made it appear like the note had both Rs. 500 and Rs. 20 printed on it. Now netizens cannot contain their amusement at this new '520 scam.'

"420 sunna hai..." - read a comment on Reddit

Earlier today, a Reddit user posted photos of a 500 rupee note that also had Rs. 20 printed on it. The user shared the post with a disheartened vibe and wrote "Subah subah 500 ka scam ho gaya" (Got scammed of 500 rupees early in the morning).

However, others on Reddit are going nuts laughing at the insane situation. One user wrote, "420 sunna hai 520 aaj dekh liya" (I have heard of 420 and have seen 520 today). Another said, "A Rs 20 note got plastic surgery done?…" Another commenter, enjoying the moment to the fullest, asked the person to write 2,000 on the note with a pencil.

This lighthearted public scrutiny of the post even personified the note, "Ek 20₹ ka note jo ek din mehnat kar k 500₹ banna chahta h" (A ₹20 note that wants to work hard and become ₹500 one day) - read another comment.

However, some people also offered valuable advice and suggested the user visit a bank and get the note changed as it was a 'high-value note' and that the bank would replace it.

What to do in a Similar Situation?

If a currency note is damaged or mutilated (torn, soiled, etc.), it can be exchanged at a bank branch for its full value or partial value, depending on the extent of the damage, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to some band sites, you can also deposit soiled or damaged notes into your bank account. The amount you receive will depend on the extent of the damage.