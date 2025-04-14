Scammer Demands Rs 18K Back After Fake Rs 20K Transfer, Girl’s Clever Response Left Him Shocked!

Viral Video: In a time when scams are becoming more common, one girl managed to outsmart a scammer, leaving him shocked and with nothing.

A video shared on social media shows how the girl beat a man who tried to trick her into giving back Rs 18,000 after he sent her Rs 20,000 and said it was a 'mistake.'

The viral video shows a man calling the girl and telling her that his father needed to send Rs 12,000 to her account. The girl was confused but agreed. However, things took a turn when the scammer tried to trick her.

First, he sent her Rs 10, then Rs 10,000, and to avoid getting caught, he also sent her a text message to see how she would react. When he saw she wasn’t suspicious, he sent her Rs 20,000, claiming it was a mistake. He then told her that the money had been sent by accident and asked her to return Rs18,000 via the PhonePe app to his number.

But the girl wasn’t fooled. Instead of following his request, she cleverly changed the amount in his message to Rs 18,000 and sent it back to him. Realizing he had been outsmarted, the scammer got angry and ended the call.

After the call ended, the girl explained the situation. Meanwhile, her mother recorded the entire video of the situation and shared it on X, where it quickly went viral.

Watch the Video:

Social Media Praises Girl's Smart Move

Many social media users praised her for turning the tables on the scammer.

One person commented, "She made him taste his own medicine," while another said, "Wow, I love how she handled the scammer." A third person wrote, "Good job! I admire her confidence and bravery."