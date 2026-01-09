Republic World
Updated 9 January 2026 at 18:55 IST

'Sheeplifting' Alert: 50 Sheep Barge into German Supermarket | WATCH

Approximately 50 sheep unexpectedly entered a Penny supermarket after becoming separated from their flock. The animals roamed the aisles, startling and amusing customers.

Vanshika Punera
'Sheeplifting' Alert: 50 Sheep Barge into German Supermarket | WATCH

Viral: In a bizarre incident, around 50 sheep stormed into a Penny supermarket after getting separated from their flock. The woolly intruders wandered freely through the aisles, leaving shoppers stunned and amused in equal measure.

According to reports, after breaking inside, the animals gathered near the checkout area and remained there for nearly 20 minutes. After that they eventually exited the store on their own, as casually as they had entered. The unusual episode quickly found its way onto social media, where netizens had a field day reacting to the scene.

Watch the Video Here: 

‘Bunch of Wooligans’: Netizens React 

One user joked about the incident and wrote, ‘What do you call this? shoplifting?’

Another user shared a popular Shaun the Sheep sticker, drawing comparisons between the real-life incident and the famous animated character.

A third comment praised the animals’ conduct, saying, 'They are better behaved than most regular customers.'

The fourth user said that the store manager had apparently “baa-nned” the sheep from entering again.

The fifth user said, 'Bunch of Wooligans.'

