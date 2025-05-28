Man Clings to Bonnet of Speeding Car on Mumbai Highway; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: A chilling video surfaced from Mumbai that is sure to send shivers down your spine. The viral video, reportedly from the western express highway, shows a man caught in a life-and-death struggle clinging to the bonnet of a moving car.

In the video, an Ertiga, car can be seen speeding down the highway, with a man hanging onto the bonnet, risking his life. Shockingly, the driver of the car accelerates instead of slowing down, making the entire scene look like something out of an action movie.

According to sources, the incident took place in the vile parle area of Mumbai. It is reported that a heated argument broke out between the drivers of two vehicles. The confrontation escalated, and in a fit of rage, the Ertiga driver allegedly attempted to run over the other man standing in front of the car.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, the man managed to jump onto the bonnet of the car thus beginning a terrifying struggle to stay alive.

The heart-stopping moment was captured by a biker on his mobile phone. In the video, the car can be seen picking up speed while the man on the bonnet clings on with all his strength.