The Viral Baby: PM Modi's Candid Pic With Kid In His Arms Sparks Buzz | Internet Asks 'Who Is He?' | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candid picture with a baby in his arms at his official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg has sparked a buzz on social media, with netizens left wondering about the identity of the child.

The now-viral picture was shared by PM Modi on his social media, with a caption, reading, "With a young friend who came to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday."

Who Is the Viral Baby?

The baby in the viral picture has been identified as Neeom Aswin Krishna, nicknamed ‘Omy’. He is the son of influencers Diya Krishna and Aswin Ganesh, and the grandson of South Indian actor-politician Krishnakumar, who has close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Krishnakumar along with his family members met PM Modi at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

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Diya Krishna, Aswin Ganesh and Neeom Aswin Krishna with PM Modi | Image: Facebook

Following the meeting, Krishnakumar said it was a “blessing” to have had the opportunity to meet in person the beloved Prime Minister of India, “whom even world leaders watch with respect”.

“May the Almighty bestow long life and good health upon this karma yogi of India,” he added.